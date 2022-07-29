The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the Paper-II (Descriptive) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020. Candidates can check the result online at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS Paper 2 descriptive type exam was held on May 8. A total of 44,680 candidates had cleared the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam and were eligible to appear for the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

A total of 9754 candidates have cleared the MTS Paper 2 exam and are shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification. The schedule for conduct of Document Verification will be available on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission shortly, SSC said.

Marks of Paper-II of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on August 4 and will be available till August 24. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

Steps to check SSC MTS Paper 2 result 2020:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the ‘Result’ section – ‘Others’ Click on the result link for MTS 2020 The SSC MTS Tier 2 result merit list will appear on screen Download and check

Here’s direct link to SSC MTS 2020 result.