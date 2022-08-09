West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the final result and merit list for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department. Candidates can check the results online at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WBP Excise Constable interview round was held from May 12 onwards for candidates who qualified in the final written exam in January.

The Board has released the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Excise Constable as well as the individual scorecard. In total, 3000 candidates have made it to the merit list, which includes their application number, name and marks scored.

To find the result on the website, candidates are advised to search by inputting or keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

Steps to check WBP Excise Constable result 2022:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab and then click on “Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable”

Click on the link for ‘List of Provisionally Selected Candidates’ The final merit list will appear on screen, check by searching name/ application number Go back and click on the link to view result Enter Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth and submit The WBP Excise Constable result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check WBP Excise Constable result 2022.

Here’s direct link to WBP Excise Constable final merit list 2022.