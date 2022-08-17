The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I). Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was held from May 24 to June 10 in a computer-based mode and the result was declared on August 4. Based on marks scored by the candidates and normalized, a total of 54,104 candidates have qualified for CHSL Tier-2 exam.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month only i.e. from 16.08.2022 (18:00 Hrs) to 15.09.2022 (18:00 Hrs),” the SSC notice said.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Descriptive Paper will be held on September 18 and the admit card will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional offices in due course.

Steps to download SSC CHSL final answer key 2022:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys”

In the PDF notice, click on the answer key link Key in your login detail and submit The SSC CHSL final answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s SSC CHSL final answer key 2021.