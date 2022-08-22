Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the mark sheet of the Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police exam 2021. Candidates can download their mark sheets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in till September 4.

The Bihar Police SI recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198. The final result was announced on July 14 and a total of 1998 candidates have been shortlisted for recruitment.

Steps to download BPSSC SI mark sheet: