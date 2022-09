Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will reopen the online application process for recruitment to 40,000+ vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in from September 9 to 23. The edit window will be open till September 30.

The BPSC Head Teacher written (objective) competitive examination has been postponed twice earlier.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies of Head Teacher, of which 13,761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can check the District-wise Roster vacancies here.

Here’s BPSC Head Teacher recruitment application reopen notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 60 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university with having minimum 50% marks. The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Work Experience: Having minimum of 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies institutions whose services are confirmed.

More details in the notification below:

Here’s BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category.