The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has commenced the online registration and choice filing window for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2022) counselling round 1. Candidates who have qualified the examination can register on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per schedule, the JEECUP round 1 registration, payment of fees and choice filling and locking will be conducted till September 9. The JEECUP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 10.

Here’s JEECUP counseling schedule 2022.

Here’s JEECUP counselling instructions.

Steps to register for JEECUP counselling 2022:

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration and Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2022”

Click on “New Candidate Registration” and fill in the required details Login to the portal and fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Direct link to register for JEECUP counselling 2022.

The UPJEE 2022 exam was conducted from June 27 to 30, 2022 and the result was declared on July 18. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.