Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020. Candidates can download their hall tickets at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2022 will be held on September 11, 25, October 15 and 16. The Main exam will be held for candidates who cleared the Subordinate Service Preliminary exam held in September last year.

The recruitment drive for MPSC Group B Services is being conducted to fill a total 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for Assistant Section Officer at General Administrative Department, 89 for State Tax Inspector at the Finance Department, and 650 for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in the Home Department in the Maharashtra Government.

Steps to download MPSC Group B hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in and go to ‘Login’ tab Login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password Click on the hall ticket link The MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MPSC hall ticket 2022.