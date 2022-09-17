Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS ECET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today. Students can check their seat allotment results at the official website tsecet.nic.in.

The TS ECET counselling web options were done till September 14, based on which the seat allotment will be done.

For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the ROC Form Number, TSECET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in the Candidate login. Students who have secured seats in round 1 have to pay the tuition fee and self-report online till September 22.

If the candidate does not pay the prescribed Tuition Fee within the schedule mentioned, the provisional allotted seat automatically stands cancelled and he/she shall not have any claim on the provisionally allotted seat.

Steps to check TS ECET seat allotment result:

Visit official website tsecet.nic.in Got to Candidate Login section Enter Login ID No, TS ECET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth to login

The TS ECET seat allotment letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s TS ECET counselling notification 2022.

Candidates who have qualified in TS ECET 2022 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Exam and are desirous of seeking admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges can apply for the counselling, reads the official notification.