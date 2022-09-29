The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the interview call letter for the post of Specialist Officer. Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website pnbindia.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 17 to 20, 2022. As per the notification, a total of 171 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 145 vacancies, of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager (Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury).

Steps to download the interview call letter

Visit official website pnbindia.in Go to “Recruitments—CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

