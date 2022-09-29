Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of October and November 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of October and November-2022. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.

The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.

The OSSC CGL 2021 exam (Paper I and Paper II) will be held from October 11 to 20 through the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode. The admit card will be released on October 1.