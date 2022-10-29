The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the answer key of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 1. Registered candidates can download the answer key with the master question paper from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

The TNTET 2022 Paper-I was conducted from October 14 to 19 in computer-based mode. The question paper and candidate response sheet were released on October 24.

Candidates should submit their objection or representation only through online objection tracker, available in the TRB website by October 31, 5.30 PM.

Here’s TNTET 2022 answer key notice.

Steps to download TN TET answer key 2022:

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in Go to TNTET answer key link – ‘Click here for Tentative Key’ Select date and session The TNTET answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s TNTET answer key 2022 download link.

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.