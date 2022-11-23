Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the final result of the TN Police Sub Inspector exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the Provisional Selection List from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TNUSRB SI Viva-voce was conducted for candidates who cleared the SI PET exams and TN Police SI written exam.

‘SI 2022: The Final Provisional Selection List (Enrolment No. wise & Roster wise) has been published,” the notice said.

The TNUSRB SI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts in TN Police.

Steps to check TN Police SI result 2022:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Click on ‘Final Provisional Selection List’ under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022

Select category- Open/ Department The TN Police SI merit list will appear on screen Download and check.