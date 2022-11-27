Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the online application window today for the post of Occupational Therapist. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who already have submitted their online applications can make changes to their forms by paying the fee of Rs 500.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies of Occupational therapists. The exam will be held on March 19, 2023.

Here’s RPSC Occupational Therapist recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary with Science (Biology/Mathematics) or its equivalent with Diploma in Occupational Therapy from an Institute recognized by Government. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for RPSC Occupational Therapist 2022: