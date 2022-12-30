Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at jkpsc.nic.in till January 28, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from January 29 to 31, 2023. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the 4th week of April 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 AE (Civil) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on January 1, 2022: Candidates from OM/ Government/ in service candidate should not be more than the age of 40 years. The applicants from PHC and RBA/SC/ST/ALCIB/SoC/EWS/PSP category should be the age of 42 and 43, respectively.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of Engineering (Civil Engineering) or AMIE Section (AandB) India in the appropriate branch of Engineering.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview/viva-voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.