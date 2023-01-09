Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the final result of the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Pay level 5. Candidates can check the result merit list online at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates have been provisionally shortlisted based on their performance in CBTs (1&2) and CBTST (For Category 4 & 5) followed by document verification and medical examination.

Steps to check RRB NTPC level 5 result:

Visit regional RRB website Click on the link result link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) Provisional Part Panel for Level-5 Posts The RRB NTPC Level 5 final result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check RRB NTPC Level 5 final result.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master. Level 5 is for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper.