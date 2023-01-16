The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will soon open the online application window for the State Engineering Service Exam 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till February 15, 2023. The corrections window will remain open till February 17.

The MPPSC SES Exam 2022 will be conducted for recruitment to 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), 17 AE (Mechanical) and 1 AE (Electrical).

Here’s MPPSC AE notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in a relevant field (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical).

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for SES 2022

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against SES 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Exam Pattern

The MPPSC SES exam will consist of prelim exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.