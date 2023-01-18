Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the final result of the Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 18 (Saturday) and qualified candidates were called to appear for document verification from October 17 to November 1.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9862 posts of Basic Computer Instructors. For these, only 5847 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment.

The Board has also released the cut-off marks in its result notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor result



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to News Notification Click on the result link for Basic Computer Instructor The RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor result merit list will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor final result.