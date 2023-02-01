The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the CBT Venue admit card for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 2. Candidates can download their TNTET venue hall tickets from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The TNTET 2022 Paper II is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 14 in computer-based mode. The TNTET hall tickets have already been released.

“A new admit card will be issued indicating the examination centre (Venue) in the districts already informed, three days prior to the Scheduled date of examination. Further, it is instructed that candidates are expected to download their Admit card–II (Venue) and adhere to the instructions notified there on,” the notice said.

Direct link to TNTET 20222 Paper 2 exam schedule.

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.

Steps to download TNTET venue admit card 2022:

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CBT- VENUE ADMIT CARD”

Go to ‘Application Login’ and login using Registration Number, Password The TNTET venue hall ticket will appear on screen, dowmload Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNTET venue admit card 2022.