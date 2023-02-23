The online application deadline for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can register at ssc.nic.in till February 24.

The SSC MTS (Tier-I) Computer-Based Exam is scheduled to be held in April. The vacancies under MTS are 10,880 while the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are 529.

The exam will be held for recruitment of MTS in General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and Havaldar Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Here’s SSC MTS notification 2022.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: January 18

Last date for the online application: February 24 7 (11.00 PM)



Last date for making online fee payment: February 26 (11.00 PM)



Last date for payment through Challan: February 26

Online form correction: March 2-3

Date of Computer-Based Exam: April 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit (as on January 1, 2023):

18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).

18-27 years for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS.

Upper age limit relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the SSC MTS 2022 examination should be Class 10 or Matric pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 (women/ ST/ ST/ PWD/ ESM exempted).

Scheme of SSC MTS exam

The recruitment process for the post of MTS will consist of Session-I and Session-II in Computer Based Examination (CBE). The recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

Steps to apply for SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2023: