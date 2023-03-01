The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will release the hall ticket today for the Police Constable physical tests. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards at the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police Constable PMT / PET will be held from March 13. The admit card/call letter will be available for download from 3.00 PM onwards for candidates who have submitted the Stage 2 online application.

A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the AP Police Constable Main examination. After the physical tests, the Final Written Test will be held in last week of April, the notice said.

Here’s AP Police Constable PET/PMT exam notice.

Steps to download AP Police Constable admit card 2023:

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in Click on SCT PC hall ticket link (when available) Key in your Registration Number, Mobile Number, date of birth and submit

The AP Police Constable hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.