OSSC exam calendar March 2023 released
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of March 2023 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.
“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of March 2023. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads. The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.
The posts include Regular Teacher TGT, Junior Executive Assistant, Combined Post Graduate Level Specialist Exam and Welfare Extension Officer.
OSSC calendar March 2023
|Name of post
|Type of Exam
|Tentative date of exam
|Junior Executive Assistant-2022
|Typing Test
|March 6
|Regular Teachers of Govt Secondary Schools-2022
|Preliminary exam
|March 10-13
|CPGL Specialist Exam-2022
|Preliminary exam
|March 26
|Welfare Extension Officer 2021
|Certificate verification & Viva Voce
|March 23 onward
|Junior Executive Assistant-2022
|Certificate verification
|March 31 onward