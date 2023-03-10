The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022 Phase V today. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase 5 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 13 and 15 in two shifts.

Here’s UGC NET 2022 phase 5 exam notice.

Steps to download UGC NET phase 5 admit card:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on admit card link

Key in your login details and submit The UGC NET phase 5 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download UGC NET 2022 phase 5 admit card.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.