The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGL 2023 soon. The notification will be released on the official website ssc.nic.in and the online application process will start immediately.

The SSC CGL 2023 Tier-I CBT exam will be tentatively held from July 14 to 27, according to the exam calendar. The date of Tier II exam, which will be descriptive in nature, will be notified later.

SSC will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

For all posts, the minimum educational qualification required is a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent. More details are in the notification.

The age limit varies for different posts in the range of 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) will require to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the form online.