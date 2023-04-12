Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the result of the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CPGL prelim exam was conducted on March 26 and the provisional answer keys were released on March 28.

The result merit list includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates along with the cut off marks for the exam.

The OSSC CPGL Main written exam is scheduled to be held on May 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Steps to download the OSSC CPGL result 2023:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CPGL 2022 result link The OSSC CPGL prelims result will appear on screen Download and check.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Mains examination and certificate verification round.