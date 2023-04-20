The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam schedule for the West Bengal Judicial Service Final Exam 2022. The final exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 4 t o13, 2023, at the Examination Halls of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal in Kolkata.

Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in from April 26 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test.

Steps to download WBJS admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WBJS admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

