The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key for the West Bengal Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBJS prelim exam 2022 was conducted on March 26 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 2.30 PM at different venues in Kolkata and Darjeeling.

Steps to download WBJS answer key 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WBJS final answer key 2023 link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WBJS 2022 final answer key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.