The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result of the West Bengal Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBJS prelim exam 2022 was conducted on March 26 at different venues in Kolkata and Darjeeling. A total of 290 candidates have qualified for the WBJS Main exam.

The WBPSC WBJS Main exam 2022 will be held from May 4 to 13 in Kolkata. Qualified candidates may download their e-Admit Cards from the Commission’s website from April 26.

The merit list includes the roll numbers, names and category of the shortlisted candidates. The WBJS prelims cut off marks has also been released.

Steps to check WBPSC WBJS result 2023:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on link ‘LIST OF 290 CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE (MAIN) EXAM. 2022’ The WBPSC WBJS prelims result will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to WBPSC WBJS prelims result 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test.