The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Judicial Service Final/Main Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC WBJS Main exam 2022 will be held from May 4 to 13 at the Examination Halls of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal in Kolkata. The WBJS prelim result 2022 was announced on Tuesday and a total of 290 candidates have qualified for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test.

Here’s WBPSC WBJS Main exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download WBJS Mains admit card 2023:

  1. Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in
  2. Go to ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)‘
  3. Click on the link for WBJS Mains
  4. Login using Application No and date of birth
  5. The WBJS Mains admit card will appear on screen, download
  6. Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download WBJS Mains admit card 2023.