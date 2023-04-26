The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Judicial Service Final/Main Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC WBJS Main exam 2022 will be held from May 4 to 13 at the Examination Halls of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal in Kolkata. The WBJS prelim result 2022 was announced on Tuesday and a total of 290 candidates have qualified for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test.

Here’s WBPSC WBJS Main exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download WBJS Mains admit card 2023:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)‘ Click on the link for WBJS Mains Login using Application No and date of birth The WBJS Mains admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download WBJS Mains admit card 2023.