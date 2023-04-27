Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the admit card for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Main Exam 2022 on May 2. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CPGL Main written exam is scheduled to be held on May 7. The OSSC CPGL prelim exam was conducted on March 26 and the results were announced in April 11.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Mains examination and certificate verification round.

Steps to download the OSSC CPGL admit card2023: