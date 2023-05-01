The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the release of scorecards of candidates of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. Candidates will be now able to download their GD Constable scorecards from May 8 on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 was held from January 10 to February 14 and the results were announced on April 8.

“Marks of (Computer Based Examination) of the candidates were to be made available on the website of the Commission w.e.f. 27.04.2023 to 12.05.2023. Candidate are hereby informed that due to other ongoing examination activities, the above said facility will now be available on the website of the Commission from 08.05.2023 onwards,” said the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50,187 Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

The physical test round is currently underway.