Assam Police Grade 4 result 2023 declared at slprbassam.in
Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has declared the final results of various posts under Grade 4 Staff recruitment 2023. Candidates will be able to check their results online from the official website slprbassam.in.
The Assam Police Test Proficiency Test (TPT) for Grade 4 posts was conducted from March 20 onwards.
Steps to check Assam Police Grade 4 result 2023:
- Visit the official website slprbassam.in
- On the homepage, go to the Result Portal
- Click on the result link for Grade 4 Staff post
- Key in your Viva Test Roll No, Date of Birth, Password and submit
- The Assam Police 4th Grade result will appear on screen
- Download and check.
Direct link to check Assam Police 4th Grade result 2023.
The Assam Police Grade 4 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 928 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 458
- Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 360
- Grade IV Staff under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 97
- Cook in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 13