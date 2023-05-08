Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has declared the final results of various posts under Grade 4 Staff recruitment 2023. Candidates will be able to check their results online from the official website slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police Test Proficiency Test (TPT) for Grade 4 posts was conducted from March 20 onwards.

Steps to check Assam Police Grade 4 result 2023:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, go to the Result Portal Click on the result link for Grade 4 Staff post Key in your Viva Test Roll No, Date of Birth, Password and submit

The Assam Police 4th Grade result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to check Assam Police 4th Grade result 2023.

The Assam Police Grade 4 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 928 vacancies.

Vacancy Details