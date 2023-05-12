The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can check their marks available on the Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in till May 26.

“The final Marks of candidates of the said examination have now been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 12.05.2023. The candidates may check their marks from 12.05.2023 to 26.05.2023 on the website of the Commission by using their Registered Login ID and Password,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The final result was announced on April 27. A total of 5998 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment. The Commission notified a total of 6013 vacancies.

Steps to download CHSL 2021 final marks

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Login to the candidates’ portal Check and download the final marks Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.