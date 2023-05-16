Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam calendar for 2023. The exam timetable is available at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the calendar, the RSMSSB Informatic Assistant exam will be held on September 9. The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2730 vacancies for Informatic Assistant.

Here’s RSMSSB exam calendar 2023.