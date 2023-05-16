Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam calendar for 2023. The exam timetable is available at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the calendar, the RSMSSB Informatic Assistant exam will be held on September 9. The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2730 vacancies for Informatic Assistant.

Here’s RSMSSB exam calendar 2023.

RSMSSB exam calendar 2023

Exam Exam Date
Informatic Assistant exam 2023 September 9
Junior Accountant exam 2023 September 17
ANM exam 2023 September 24
GNM exam 2023 September 24
Computer exam 2023 October 14
Supervisor (Female Anganwadi) exam 2023 October 14
Agriculture Supervisor exam 2023 October 21
Supervisor (Female Officer) exam 2023 October 21