RSMSSB exam calendar 2023 released; check details here
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam calendar for 2023. The exam timetable is available at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
According to the calendar, the RSMSSB Informatic Assistant exam will be held on September 9. The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2730 vacancies for Informatic Assistant.
|Exam
|Exam Date
|Informatic Assistant exam 2023
|September 9
|Junior Accountant exam 2023
|September 17
|ANM exam 2023
|September 24
|GNM exam 2023
|September 24
|Computer exam 2023
|October 14
|Supervisor (Female Anganwadi) exam 2023
|October 14
|Agriculture Supervisor exam 2023
|October 21
|Supervisor (Female Officer) exam 2023
|October 21