Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) or CET 12th Level 2022 exam. Candidates can check and download their result scorecards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 12th level exam was conducted by the board on February 4, 5 and 11. The answer keys were released on March 31.

The RSMSSB 12th level CET exam is held for various posts including Forester, Junior Assistant, Constable, Clerk, Jamadar and Hostel Superintendent.

Here’s RSMSSB CET 12th level result notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB CET scorecard 2023:



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘News notifcation’ Click on the CET 12th-level marks link

Select Exam Type, enter application number, date of birth to login

The RSMSSB CET 12th level scorecard will appear on the screen

Check and download.

Direct link to check RSMSSB CET 12th result 2023.