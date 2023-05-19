The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam admit card for recruitment to 300+ non-teaching vacancies in different posts at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The NTA JNU non-teaching exam will be held on May 29 for 17 different posts. The CBT Question Paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) for General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, Computer Awareness. Test of Language (English or Hindi) will be as per the choice of the candidates.

Here’s NTA JNU non-teaching exam schedule 2023.

Steps to download NTA JNU admit card 2023:

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Go to ‘JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination 2023’ Click on admit card link Login using Application Number & Date of Birth The NTA JNU admit card will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to download NTA JNU admit card 2023.

The JNU non-teaching recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 388 vacancies in 40 different posts in Group A, B adn C pay levels. These include 106 Junior Assistant posts, 79 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), 22 Stenographers, 49 Mess Helpers, 22 Engineering Attendants and others.

Selection Process

The written and skill tests will be conducted by NTA. The weightage for written test (Paper-I & Paper-II) will be 70% and for Interview/Personality Test will be 30%.