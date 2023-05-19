Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam or JDLCCE 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in from May 25 to June 24.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1551 vacancies including 1436 Junior Engineer, 44 Motor Vehicle Inspector, 55 Street Light Inspector and 16 Pipe Line Inspector posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in relevant field. More details are in the notification.

Here’s JSSC Diploma Level Exam notification 2023 (Regular).

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Examination and Interview

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.