The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has released the result of the AP POLYCET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website polycetap.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on May 10 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in nearly 400 Examination centres in 54 Towns / Cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download AP POLYCET 2023 result

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on AP POLYCET 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

About AP POLYCET

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Mangalagiri for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

