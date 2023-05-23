Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the result of the MAH LLB 3yrs CET 2023. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website llb3cet2023.mahacet.org.

The MAH LLB 3-year CET 2023 was held on May 2 and 3 in an online MCQ mode at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The exam will be conducted for admission to the First Year of the Three Year Full Time-Regular Professional Degree Course in Law, for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download MAH LLB CET admit card 2023:

Visit the official website llb3cet2023.mahacet.org Go to ‘Download Score Card’ Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth and submit

The MAH LLB CET result will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MAH LLB CET result 2023.