Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the hall ticket today for the Group-I Services Main Exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group 1 Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 3 to 10 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 10 district centres.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from April 23 to 29 for candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination but was postponed.

Here’s APPSC Group 1 Mains exam notice.

Steps to download APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on hall ticket link for Group 1 Main exam (when available) Key in your User ID and password to login

The APPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

APPSC Group 1 Main revised schedule Date Exam June 3 Paper in Telugu (Qualifying Nature) June 5 Paper in English (Qualifying Nature) June 6 Paper 1- General Essay June 7 Paper 2- History and Cultural and Geography of India and AP June 8 Paper 3- Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics June 9 Paper 4- Economy and Development of Indian and AP June 10 Paper 5- Science, Technology and Environmental Issues

A total of 6,455 candidates have cleared the prelims and are qualified for the Main exam. The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.