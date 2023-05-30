The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Main Level 1 scorecard 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB REET 2022 exam was conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.

Steps to download REET Main Level 1 result



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Primary School Teacher (Level-1 ) 2022 : Marks Sheet”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download REET Mai Level 1 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.