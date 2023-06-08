The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the result of Class 12 Arts Board exams today, June 8. Students can check and download their results from the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The results for the Board exams of Class 12 Science and Commerce streams were announced in a press conference by the council on May 31. The Odisha Board exam for Class 12th Arts stream was held from March 2 to April 5.

A total of approximately 3.5 lakh students attempted the CHSE Board exams, reports Hindustan Times. The overall pass percentage of the Arts stream is 78.88%. This year the recorded pass percentage of Science stream was 84.93% and Commerce was is 81.12%.

Steps to download Odisha CHSE result 2023

Visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in On the Homepage click, Annual CHSE Examination Result Arts 2023 Key in the required credentials Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Odisha CHSE Arts result 2023.