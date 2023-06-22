Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the admission certificate and instructions to applicants for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Assistant Professor exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 25 in two shifts – 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Assistant Professor posts.

Candidates can find details on the exam schedule and shift details in the notification link below:

Here’s the official OPSC notification.

Steps to download the admit cards

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the download link for Asst Professor admission certification Key in your registration details and submit OPSC Asst Professor admission certificate will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download OPSC hall ticket 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. The exam will be conducted at Cuttack.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.