The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will soon commence the online registration and examination fee payment process for the Civil Judge Main examination 2023. Candidates who qualified the Civil Judge Preliminary examination will be able to pay the fee and register on the official website psc.uk.gov.in from June 23 onwards. The last date for payment of fees is July 7.

The UKPSC Civil Judge prelims 2023 was conducted on April 30. The UKPSC Judiciary results were announced on May 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

The Civil Judge Main examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from August 23 to 26.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The examination fee to be paid by qualified candidates is Rs 272.30 for General/OBC/EWS, whereas Rs 1222.30 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST. The PWD category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 22.30.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.