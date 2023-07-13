Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Phase XI/2023/Selection Posts Examination and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 Examination. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 16 upto 6.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100 per suggestion. Representations received after 6.00 PM on July 16 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The SSC has notified a total of 5369 vacancies in different posts.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key of Phase XI /2023/Selection Posts and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 Examination” Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Scheme of SSC Phase 11 exam

Under SSC Phase 11 recruitment, there will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type MCQs, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of a qualifying nature. Scrutiny of Documents will be carried out by the Regional Offices, followed by document verification.

