The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the revised result of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test or TNTET 2023 Paper 2. Candidates can check and download their result scorecards from the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.

The Computer-Based Examination for TNTET Paper II for the year 2022 was conducted from February 3 to 15, 2023. The draft answer keys were released on February 22. A total of 2,54,224 candidates attended this CBT Examination. The results along with the final answer key was released on March 28. 2023.

“After the release of final key and results, candidates sent representations suo - moto for many questions in various sessions. As per Board decision re-verification was done for all sessions, all questions including the representations. Based on the Subject Experts Re-verification report, it was recommended as no change in answer key for all questions except 15 questions in 11 sessions. Now, the re-evaluation of those sessions is done and based on this revised key and the revised result for 11 sessions is hereby released. The result earlier released on 28.03.2023 for those 11 sessions is hereby withdrawn,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the TNTET 2022 result revision notification.

Steps to download TNTET Paper 2 result

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, go to Latest Results Go to TNTET PAPER-II RELEASE OF - REVISED RESULT Now click on the revised mark list for the 11 sessions listed Mark list for selected session will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 04.02.2023. F.N mark list

Direct link to 04.02.2023 A.N mark list

Direct link to 05.02.2023 A.N mark list

Direct link to 07.02.2023 F.N mark list

Direct link to 08.02.2023 F.N mark list

Direct link to 08.02.2023 A.N mark list

Direct link to 10.02.2023 A.N mark list

Direct link to 11.02.2023 A.N mark list

Direct link to 12.02.2023 F.N mark list

Direct link to 13.02.2023 F.N mark list

Direct link to 14.02.2023 F.N mark list

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.

Here’s the revised final key for the 11 sessions of TNTET.