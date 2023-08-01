The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the result of the first Phase of seat allotment under West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) counselling 2023 today, August 1. Registered candidates can check the outcome of the counselling process on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2023 exam was conducted on April 30, 2023 (Sunday) in an OMR-based mode. The WBJEE results 2023 were announced on June 26. A mock seat allotment to prepare candidates for today’s result was also released on July 28.

According to the official schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats in colleges with today’s result will be able to pay the seat acceptance fee from August 1 to 5.

Here’s the WBJEE official counselling schedule 2023.

Steps to check WBJEE Phase 1 results 2023

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Tab ‘WBJEE’ Now click on the link ‘View Seat Allotment results 2023’ Login to the candidate portal Phase 1 seat allotment results will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check WBJEE Counselling results 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.