Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Jharkhand Trained Primary Teacher Combined Competitive Examination ( JPSTAACCE) 2023 today, August 16. Eligible candidates can now register for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till September 15. Earlier, the application process was due to commence on August 8.

Applicants will be able to make changes from September 21 to 23, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the JSSC JPSAACCE-2023 deferment notice.

The JSSC has also changed the name of the examination from JPSTAACCE-2023 to JPSAACCE-2023.

All the information regarding the name change is available in the official notification below:

Here’s the JPSTAACCE name change brochure.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for JSSC JPSTAACCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Forms’ tab Now click on the application link for JPSTAACCE-2023 Register using your email id and login Now fill out the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JSSC JPSTAACCE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.