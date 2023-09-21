Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in. Applicants can send suggestions by September 26, 2023.

The exam was conducted from August 18 to September 10, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3120 vacancies.

Here’s the official notifications.

Steps to download PGTTCE answer key 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the PGTTCE 2023 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to PGTTCE answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.