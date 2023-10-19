The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Jail Warders Exam 2022 today, October 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key on the official website psc.uk.gov.in. The answer key objection link will be activate tomorrow, October 20 on ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Jail Warder exam was conducted on October 15 at Dehradun Centre. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 238 Jail Warders posts. The selection process includes Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Tests and a written exam. The answer key has been hosted on the Commission’s website today. The Commission has also invited objections against the released answer key. Candidates will be able to raise objections from October 20 to 26 (upto 5.00 PM) at the cost of Rs 50 per question.

Steps to download UKPSC answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on ‘Answer keys’ Click on answer key notification for Jail Warders Exam 2022 Now select the PDF button UKPSC Jail Warders exam 2022 answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

