Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the hall tickets for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 29 and 30. A total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via JMSCCE 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JMSCCE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JMSCCE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JMSCCE 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.